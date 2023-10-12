F&O Ban List: BHEL, Sun TV, 8 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for Oct 13

A total of ten stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, October 13, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, L&T Finance Holdings, Manappuram Finance, PNB, and Sun TV are the ten stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for October 13.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian equities declined on Thursday, on sell-off

in IT and tech stocks.

The BSE 30-share Sensex fell 64.66 points, or 0.10%, to close at 66,408.39 points, with 14 of its constituents settling lower and 16 advancing.

The index opened higher and touched a high of 66,577.60 points in early trade but later fell to a low of 66,342.53 points.

The broader Nifty of NSE also declined 17.35 points, or 0.09%, to close at 19,794 points.

On Thursday, the rupee settled 6 paise lower at 83.24 against the US dollar as rising crude oil prices dented the investor sentiment.

