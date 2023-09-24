F&O Ban List: Canara Bank, Delta Corp, 4 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for September 25; check details1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 08:12 PM IST
Canara Bank, Delta Corp, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Manappuram Finance are the six stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Monday.
A total of six stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, September 25, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started