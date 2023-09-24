A total of six stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, September 25, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Canara Bank, Delta Corp, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Manappuram Finance are the six stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Monday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On Friday, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower for the fourth consecutive session, amid weak global cues as the US Treasury yields rose to their multi-year high levels and crude oil prices rose by about a per cent, weighing on investors' sentiment for riskier equities.

Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 68 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 19,674.25 while the Sensex ended at 66,009.15, down 221 points, or 0.33 per cent. Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmarks as the BSE Midcap index ended lower by 0.14 per cent while the BSE Smallcap index ended with a nominal gain of 0.04 per cent.

