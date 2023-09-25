F&O Ban List: Canara Bank, Granules, 3 others placed under futures & options ban on NSE on Sept 26

A total of five stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Canara Bank Ltd, Granules India, Hindustan Copper Ltd, and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd are the five stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Tuesday.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said the NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian stock markets rose marginally on Monday as weak global cues weighed on the investors’ sentiments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gains in financials, consumer durables, realty and banking shares were offset by losses in IT, oil & gas and pharma shares.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

After rising 461.6 points during the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared most of its gains to end up 14.54 points, or 0.02%, at 66,023.69. During the day, it hit a high of 66,225.63 and a low of 65,764.03. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The broader NSE Nifty settled marginally up 0.30 points at 19,674.55.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!