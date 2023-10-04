A total of three stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, October 5, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Manappuram Finance are the three stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Thursday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, domestic equity benchmarks settled lower for a second consecutive session amid a sharp rise in the US bond yields and US dollar. Nifty 50 ended the day at 19,436.10, down 93 points, or 0.47 per cent, while the 30-share pack Sensex closed with a loss of 286 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 65,226.04.

Mid and smallcaps underperformed the benchmarks as the BSE Midcap index closed with a solid loss of 1.52 per cent while the BSE Smallcap index dropped 0.96 per cent. Both, Sensex and Nifty 50 are down about 4 per cent each from their all-time highs of 67,927.23 and 20,222.45 respectively, which they hit last month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

