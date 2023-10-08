A total of four stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, October 9, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Punjab National Bank, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Manappuram Finance are the four stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Monday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Domestic markets settled higher after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a status quo on repo rates and policy stance, in line with Street expectations. The central bank also retained its policy stance as the "withdrawal of accommodation" with five out of six MPC members voting in favour of this.

On Friday, October 6, Nifty 50 closed at 19,653.50, up 108 points, or 0.55 per cent while Sensex closed 364 points, or 0.55 per cent, higher at 65,995.63. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.66 per cent while the Smallcap index ended 0.56 per cent higher.

In the coming week starting from October 9, all eyes will be on the beginning of corporate performance for the second quarter of the current fiscal year (Q2 FY24), spanning from July to September.

