F&O Ban List: Delta Corp, 5 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for Oct 10

A total of six stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, and MCX are the six stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for October 10. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On Monday, Indian equities markets fell on sell-off in finance, banking and energy stocks. Escalating tensions in the Middle East and surging crude oil prices also weighed on investors' sentiments.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 483.24 points, or 0.73%, lower at 65,512.39. The broader NSE Nifty declined 141.15 points, or 0.72%, at 19,512.35.

Among sectoral indices, capital goods fell 1.34%, commodities declined 1.30%, bankex fell 1.04%, and auto slipped 0.95%.

The Indian rupee lost 1 paisa at 83.28 against the US dollar on Monday amid a weak trend in domestic equities and surging crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.24 and closed at 83.28 against the US currency.

