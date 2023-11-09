F&O Ban List: Delta Corp, GNFC, MCX, Chambal Fertilisers placed under futures & options ban for Nov 10

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of four stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, November 10, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Delta Corp, GNFC, and MCX are the four stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for November 10.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian stocks declined on Thursday due to selling in IT, FMCG and oil shares and foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 143.41 points, or 0.22%, to settle at 64,832.20. During the day, it fell 206.85 points, or 0.31%, to 64,768.76.

The broader Nifty dipped 48.20 points, or 0.25%, to 19,395.30.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.27% while the midcap index gained 0.06%.

Among the indices, FMCG fell by 0.88%, oil & gas declined 0.75%, IT (0.74%), teck (0.72%), services (0.66%) and consumer durables (0.62%).

Consumer discretionary, healthcare, utilities, auto and realty were among the gainers.

