F&O Ban List: Delta Corp, GNFC placed under futures & options ban for Nov 9

A total of two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, November 9, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Delta Corp and GNFC are the two stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for November 9.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian equity indices edged higher on Wednesday after a volatile trade amid weak cues from Asian and European markets along with unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced by 33.21 points, or 0.05%, to settle at 64,975.61. During the day, it hit a high of 65,124 and a low of 64,851.06.

The broader Nifty went up by 36.80 points, or 0.19%, to close at 19,443.50 with 29 of its components closing in green and the rest 21 in red.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.78% and smallcap index gained 0.60%.

Among the indices, realty jumped 1.40%, services climbed 1.07%, oil & gas (0.96 %), capital goods (0.86%), consumer discretionary (0.84%), auto (0.80%) and energy (0.77%).

Financial Services, IT, bankex and teck were the laggards.

