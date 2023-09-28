A total of two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, September 28, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delta Corp and India Cements are the two stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Thursday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped a six-day losing streak and settled higher on Wednesday over strong macroeconomic indicators and positive trends in Asian markets. The frontline indices however, opened in a negative territory tracking weak global cues and rebounded in the second half of the session.

Upon recovery, Nifty 50 reclaimed the 19,700-mark and hit an intra day high of 19,730.70 while the Sensex claimed a day's high of 66,172.27. The Nifty 50 finally closed at 19,728.25, up 63.55 points, or 0.32 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 173 points, or 0.26 per cent, higher at 66,118.69.

