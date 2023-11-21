F&O Ban List: Delta Corp, RBL Bank, ZEEL, 8 others placed under futures & options ban for Nov 22
F&O Ban List: BHEL, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, MCX, and NMDC are the other 8 stocks placed under F&O ban for Nov 22
A total of eleven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.
