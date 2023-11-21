F&O Ban List: Delta Corp, RBL Bank, ZEEL, 8 others placed under futures & options ban for Nov 22

A total of eleven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BHEL, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, MCX, NMDC, RBL Bank, and ZEEL are the eleven stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for November 22.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Tuesday after two days of decline following buying in select metal and banking shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 275.62 points, or 0.42%, to settle at 65,930.77 as its 18 components advanced while 12 declined. During the day, it jumped 427.21 points, or 0.65%, to 66,082.36.

The broader Nifty went up by 89.40 points, or 0.45%, to 19,783.40. As many as 30 NSE shares gained while 20 closed in the red.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.20% and midcap index gained 0.14%.

Among the indices, consumer durables jumped 1.34%, commodities climbed 0.77%, healthcare (0.59%) and financial services (0.37%).

FMCG, industrials, IT, telecommunication and oil & gas were the laggards.

