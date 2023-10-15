A total of 11 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, October 16, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Hindustan Copper, BHEL, Sun TV Network, India Cements, Balrampur Chini Mills, L&T Finance Holdings, Punjab National Bank, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Manappuram Finance are the 11 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Monday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Domestic benchmark equity indices slipped into the negative territory on Friday despite some intraday recoveries. In the last hour of the trade, index heavyweight stocks such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank witnessed major selling dragging down the benchmark indices.

Nifty 50 lost 42.95 points to settle at 19,751.05. The Sensex falls 125.65 points to close at 66,282.74. Further, IT stocks also weighed on the market sentiment on the backdrop of US inflation worries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the fall on Friday, the benchmarks logged weekly gains of nearly 0.5 per cent each, due to a relief rally earlier in the week on easing US yields and dovish comments from US Federal Reserve officials.

