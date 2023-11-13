F&O Ban List: Delta Corp, SAIL, ZEEL, 4 others placed under futures & options ban for Nov 15

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, SAIL, and ZEEL are the seven stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for November 15.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian stock indices declined on Monday due to selling pressure in IT, consumer durables and financial stocks as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of inflation data.

Persistent foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee also hit investor sentiments.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 325.58 points, or 0.50%, to settle at 64,933.87. During the day, it dropped 406.09 points, or 0.62%, to 64,853.36. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty declined 82 points, or 0.42%, to 19,443.55.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.10%, while the smallcap index dipped 0.01%.

Among the BSE indices, IT declined by 0.77%, consumer durables fell by 0.75%, tech (0.66%), FMCG (0.39%), services (0.20%) and financial services (0.17%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, energy, utilities, power and auto were the gainers.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.