F&O Ban List: GNFC, India Cements, 8 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for Oct 18
Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, MCX, and SAIL are the 10 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list for Oct 18
A total of ten stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.
