F&O Ban List: GNFC, India Cements, 8 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for Oct 18

A total of ten stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, MCX, and SAIL are the ten stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for October 18.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian equity benchmark indices bounced back on Tuesday after three days of fall amid recovery in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 261.16 points, or 0.39%, to end at 66,428.09. During the day, it jumped 392.89 points, or 0.59%, to 66,559.82.

The NSE Nifty gained 79.75 points, or 0.40%, at 19,811.50.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 0.70% and midcap index climbed 0.39%.

Rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day higher by 3 paise at 83.24 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.24 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 83.22 to 83.26 in the day trade.

