F&O Ban List: GNFC placed under futures & options ban for Nov 1

Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

GNFC is the only stock that is under the F&O ban by the stock exchange for November 1.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contract in the mentioned list has crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian stocks snapped two days of rise to end lower on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 237.72 points, 0.37%, to settle at 63,874.93. During the day, it fell 300.12 points, or 0.46%.

The Nifty dipped 61.30 points, or 0.32%, to 19,079.60.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge gained 0.29% and smallcap index advanced 0.02%.

Among the indices, auto fell 0.58%, services declined 0.53%, teck (0.29%), metal (0.24%), IT (0.19%), oil & gas (0.18%) and industrials (0.16%).

The rupee stayed range-bound and settled 2 paise higher at 83.24 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.26 and finally settled at 83.24 against the greenback, registering a gain of 2 paise from its previous close.

