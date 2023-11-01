F&O Ban List: GNFC placed under futures & options ban for Nov 2

Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, November 2, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GNFC is the only stock that is under the F&O ban by the stock exchange for November 2.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The derivative contract in the mentioned list has crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian equity indices fell for the second day in a row on Wednesday on selling in metal, power, auto and banking stocks.

The BSE 30-share Sensex declined 283.60 points, or 0.44%, to end at 63,591.33. During the day, it fell 324.47 points, or 0.50%.

The Nifty edged down by 90.45 points, or 0.47%, at 18,989.15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In October, manufacturing activity fell an 8-month low as new orders increased at the slowest pace in a year, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell from 57.5 in September to 55.5 in October, the slowest rate of expansion since February.

