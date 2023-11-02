F&O Ban List: GNFC placed under futures & options ban for Nov 3

Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Friday, November 3, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

GNFC is the only stock that is under the F&O ban by the stock exchange for November 3.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contract in the mentioned list has crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian stocks rebounded on Thursday, snapping their two days of losses following a rally in global markets after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.

The BSE 30-share Sensex jumped 489.57 points, or 0.77%, to settle at 64,080.90. During the day, it rallied 611.31 points, or 0.96%, to 64,202.64.

The broader Nifty climbed 144.10 points, or 0.76%, at 19,133.25.

In the previous two sessions, Nifty dropped nearly 152 points while Sensex shed 521 points.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.20% and smallcap gained 0.97%.

All the indices ended with gains, with realty rallying 2.55%, telecom jumping 2.42%, metal (1.68%), power (1.60%), capital goods (1.15%), consumer durables (1.13%), commodities (1.10%).

