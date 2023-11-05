F&O Ban List: GNFC placed under futures & options ban for Nov 6

Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Monday, November 6, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GNFC is the only stock that is under the F&O ban by the stock exchange for November 6.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The derivative contract in the mentioned list has crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, Indian stock indices gained in line with positive trends in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 282.88 points, or 0.44%, to settle at 64,363.78. During the day, it jumped 454.29 points, or 0.70%, to 64,535.19.

The Nifty went up by 97.35 points, or 0.51%, to close at 19,230.60. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 0.94% while the midcap index climbed 0.71%.

All the indices ended in the green, with realty rallying 2.64%, services jumped 1.60%, consumer durables (1.44%), consumer discretionary (1.15%), oil & gas (0.94%), bankex (0.68%) and energy (0.73%).

Overall during the week, the BSE benchmark jumped 580.98 points, or 0.91%, while the Nifty climbed 183.35 points, or 0.96%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.