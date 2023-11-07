GNFC has been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The security has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

GNFC has been placed under F&O ban for the fifth consecutive session and has been the only stock under the F&O radar since November 1, according to NSE data.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contract in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when it is placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, key equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped their three-day winning run on profit booking today in select heavyweights amid weak global cues as optimism around the end of monetary tightening faded.

Nifty 50 closed at 19,406.70, down 5 points, or 0.03 per cent, while Sensex settled at 64,942.40, down 16 points, or 0.03 per cent. Mid and smallcaps clocked decent gains, outperforming the benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap index ended with a gain of 0.53 per cent and the Smallcap index rose 0.38 per cent.

Investors booked some profit in select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, amid weak global cues which dragged the benchmark indices.

