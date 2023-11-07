F&O Ban List: GNFC placed under futures & options ban on NSE for November 8; check details
GNFC has been placed under F&O ban for the fifth consecutive session and has been the only stock under the F&O radar since November 1, according to NSE data.
GNFC has been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The security has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.
