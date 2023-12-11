F&O ban list: A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, December 11, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market .

Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindustan Copper, National Aluminium Company Ltd, SAIL, and ZEEL are the seven stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for December 11.

Also Read: FPIs bullish on banking sector again, trend likely to continue

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

Also Read: Inox India IPO to open on Dec 14, price band announcement on Dec 11

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Also Read: Market cap of 7 out of 10 most valued companies added ₹3 lakh crore

On Friday, equity benchmarks rebounded to close at their new lifetime highs with Nifty breaching 21,000 level for the first time after the Reserve Bank raised the growth forecast for the current fiscal and kept policy rates unchanged, triggering heavy buying in banking and other rate-sensitive stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 303.91 points, or 0.44%, to hit its new peak of 69,825.60. The index touched the highest intra-day level of 69,893.80.

The broader index Nifty breached the crucial 21,000 mark and hit the highest intra-day level of 21,006.10. The index settled higher by 68.25 points or 0.33% at a fresh record high of 20,969.40.

Foreign institutional investors purchased shares worth ₹3,632.30 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.