F&O Ban List: Hindustan Copper, India Cements, 5 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for Oct 12

A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, October 12, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, and Manappuram Finance Ltd are the seven stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for October 12.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian stocks closed higher on Wednesday on buying in energy, FMCG and capital goods shares amid mixed global cues and easing inflation concerns.

The BSE 30-share Sensex spurted by 393.69 points, or 0.6%, to close at 66,473.05, with 24 of its constituents ending in the green.

The broader Nifty of the NSE advanced 121.50 points, or 0.62%, to settle at 19,811.35, as 37 index shares gained while 12 declined and one closed unchanged.

The Indian rupee closed stronger on Wednesday tracking Asian peers higher.

The rupee ended at 83.1875 against the US dollar after closing at 83.2450 in the previous session.

