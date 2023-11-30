F&O Ban List: Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance placed under futures & options ban for today

F&O ban list: A total of two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, November 30, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Copper and Manappuram Finance are the two stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for November 30.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Benchmark Sensex rallied 727 points and Nifty closed above the 20,000 mark on Wednesday driven by buying in heavyweight HDFC Bank, Axis Bank ICICI and TCS on expectations of more foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 727.71 points, or 1.10%, to settle at 66,901.91 with 26 of its components ending in the green and four in the red. The index started the day on a positive note and later zoomed 772.08 points, or 1.16%, to a high of 66,946.28.

The broader Nifty climbed 206.90 points, or 1.04%, to reclaim the 20,000- mark after a gap of over two months. It ended at 20,096.60. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 0.78% and the smallcap index climbed 0.40%.

Among the indices, bankex jumped 1.67%, auto rallied 1.57%, IT (1.33%), financial services (1.28%), teck (1.20%), oil & gas (0.99%) and capital goods (0.89%).

Consumer durables and realty were the laggards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.