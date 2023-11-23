F&O Ban List: HPCL, India Cements, 7 others placed under futures & options ban for Nov 24

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of nine stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, November 24, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian stock indices ended marginally lower in a volatile trade on Thursday as IT stocks pulled back after a recent rally.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 5.43 points, or 0.01%, to end at 66,017.81. During the day, it hit a high of 66,235.24 and a low of 65,980.50.

The Nifty fell 9.85 points, or 0.05%, to 19,802.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.44% and midcap index gained 0.15%.

Among the indices, healthcare declined 1.13%, IT fell 0.46 per cent, consumer durables declined 0.44%, tech (0.26%), capital goods (0.26%) and power (0.11%).

Realty climbed 1.22%, oil & gas jumped 1.21%, energy (0.84%), telecommunication (0.82%) and metal (0.53%).

The Indian rupee ended at 83.3425 against the US dollar, barely changed from its previous close at 83.32.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened higher at 83.30 against the US dollar. It later moved in a tight range of 83.29 to 83.36 in the day trade.

