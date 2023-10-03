F&O Ban List: India Bulls Housing Finance Ltd placed under F&O ban on NSE for October 4
The derivative contracts in India Bulls Housing Finance Ltd have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange.
The National Stock Exchange has placed one stock under the ban for trade on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, under its futures and options (F&O) segment.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message