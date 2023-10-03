The National Stock Exchange has placed one stock under the ban for trade on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, under its futures and options (F&O) segment.

The India Bulls Housing Finance securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment by the NSE for October 4. The company security has been placed under the list as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. Other than F&O, investors can still trade the stock in the cash market.

Only India Bulls Housing Finance Securities has been placed in the F&O Ban list for Wednesday. The list of F&O ban is updated by the NSE for trade everyday.

The company has been placed in the list after its derivative contracts crossed 95 per cent ot the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

When a particular stock is placed under the F&O ban period, no fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts by the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, the Indian bourses closed on a weaker note on Tuesday. The equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed at 65,512.10 and 19,528.75 points respectively.

Fall in index majors HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries also dragged the benchmark indices lower. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 316.31 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 65,512.10. During the day, it fell 483.82 points or 0.73 per cent to 65,344.59. The Nifty fell 109.55 points or 0.56 per cent to end at 19,528.75 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, firms like Maruti, NTPC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, ITC and Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the major laggards.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv and Titan saved the market with some gains. Experts suggest that market consolidation continued given the rising US bond yields and dollar index. This in turn is prompting FIIs to pull funds.

"Consolidation continued given the rising US bond yields and dollar index, prompting FIIs to pull funds. While the moderation in oil prices may provide respite on the downside. Infrastructure activity indicates an acceleration led by the rise in core sector output. Auto stocks declined due to mixed bag monthly data, while a near-normal monsoon will aid positive sentiment for consumption in the near term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower while Shanghai ended in the green. Whereas, European markets gave mixed signals throughout the day.

