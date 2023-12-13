F&O ban list : A total of eight stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market .

India Cements, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindustan Copper, National Aluminium Company Ltd, SAIL, and ZEEL are the eight stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for December 13.

Also Read: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on December 13

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

Also Read: Global markets: US stocks mixed after inflation data, ahead of Fed meeting

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian stocks closed lower on Tuesday ahead of the release of inflation and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data.

The BSE 30-share Sensex fell by 377.50 points, or 0.54%, to end at 69,551.03. During the day, it declined 484.68 points, or 0.69%, to 69,443.85.

The NSE Nifty declined by 90.70 points, or 0.43%, to 20,906.40. In intra-day trade, it hit a record high of 21,037.90.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap fell 0.40% and smallcap index declined 0.27%.

Among the sectoral indices, oil & gas went down by 1.84%, realty fell by 1.82%, energy (1.68%), utilities (1.49%), consumer durables (1.18%), capital goods (1.10%) and industrials (0.94%).

IT, metal and services were the gainers.

The Indian rupee ended little changed on Tuesday against the US dollar. The rupee closed at 83.3875 against the US dollar, barely changing from its close at 83.3925 in the previous session.d

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!