F&O Ban List: India Cements, MCX, SAIL, ZEEL, 4 others placed under futures & options ban for Nov 17

A total of eight stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, November 17, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, MCX, SAIL, and ZEEL are the eight stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for November 17.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Equity benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for a second straight day on Thursday following gains in IT, tech and consumer durable shares amid a mixed trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 306.55 points, or 0.47%, to settle at 65,982.48. During the day, it jumped 682.44 points, or 1%, to 66,358.37.

The Nifty gained 89.75 points, or 0.46%, to 19,765.20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 0.52% and smallcap index climbed 0.52%.

Among the indices, IT jumped 2.59%, teck rallied 2.13%, healthcare (0.98%), realty (0.98%), oil & gas (0.84%), telecommunication (0.68%) and consumer discretionary (0.64%).

FMCG, bankex and metal were the laggards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

