F&O Ban List: India Cements, MCX, ZEEL, 5 others placed under futures & options ban for Nov 20

A total of eight stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, November 20, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, MCX, RBL Bank, and ZEEL are the eight stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for November 20.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On Friday, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in a volatile trade, dragged down by heavy selling pressure in banking, financial and energy stocks amid mixed cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 187.75 points, or 0.28%, to settle at 65,794.73. During the day, it fell 342.74 points, or 0.51%, to 65,639.74.

The Nifty skidded 33.40 points, or 0.17%, to 19,731.80.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.36% and midcap gained 0.27%.

Among the indices, bankex fell 1.48%, oil & gas dropped 1.35%, financial services declined 0.83%, and IT dipped 0.10%.

Consumer Discretionary, FMCG, healthcare, industrials, capital goods and realty were among the gainers.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark jumped 890.05 points, or 1.37%, while the Nifty climbed 306.45 points, or 1.57%.

