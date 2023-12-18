{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list: A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, December 18, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Manappuram Finance, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 7 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for December 18.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On Friday, benchmark equity indices surged more than 1% to hit their new all-time highs with the Sensex breaching the 71,000 mark, as domestic macroeconomic data and easing concerns over the US economic growth bolstered market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 969.55 points or 1.37% to settle at its record closing high of 71,483.75. During the day, it surged 1,091.56 points or 1.54% to 71,605.76, its all-time intra-day high level.

The NSE Nifty climbed 273.95 points or 1.29% to settle at its new closing high of 21,456.65. During the day, it zoomed 309.6 points or 1.46% to hit its record intra-day peak of 21,492.30.

