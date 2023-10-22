F&O Ban List: Indiabulls HF placed under F&O ban on NSE for October 23; check details
No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when it is placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.
Indiabulls Housing Finance has been put under the ban for trade on Monday, October 23, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The security has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started