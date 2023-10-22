Indiabulls Housing Finance has been put under the ban for trade on Monday, October 23, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The security has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contract in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when it is placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex ended in negative territory for the third consecutive session on Friday, October 20, as concerns about potential interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas kept investors on edge.

On Friday, Nifty 50 closed at 19,542.65, down 82 points, or 0.42 per cent while the Sensex ended the day at 65,397.62, down 232 points, or 0.35 per cent. Mid and smallcaps suffered bigger losses. The BSE Midcap index fell 1.02 per cent while the Smallcap index dropped 0.76 per cent.

In three sessions to Friday, Sensex dropped 1,030 points while Nifty tanked 268 points due to selling pressure. On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark plunged 885.12 points or 1.33 per cent and the Nifty declined 208.4 points or 1.05 per cent.

