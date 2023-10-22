F&O Ban List: Indiabulls Housing Finance placed under futures & options ban for Oct 23

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Monday, October 23, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Indiabulls Housing Finance is the only stock that is under the F&O ban by the stock exchange for October 23.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The derivative contract in the mentioned list has crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty fell due to weak trends in global markets and soaring crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 231.62 points, or 0.35%, to settle at 65,397.62. During the day, it plunged 320.63 points, or 0.48%, to 65,308.61.

The Nifty declined 82.05 points, or 0.42%, to 19,542.65. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In three sessions to Friday, Sensex dropped 1,030 points while Nifty tanked 268 points due to selling pressure.

Foreign fund outflows also weighed on investor sentiments amid strengthening US bond yields which are nearing 5% for the first time since 2007.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge fell 1.02% and smallcap index declined 0.76%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

