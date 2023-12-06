F&O ban list: Indiabulls Housing Finance, ZEEL, 2 others placed under futures & options ban for today
F&O ban list: Indiabulls Housing Finance, ZEEL, Delta Corp and India Cements shares have been put in F&O ban list today
F&O ban list: A total of four stocks have been put under the ban for trade in Indian stock market on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
