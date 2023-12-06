F&O ban list: A total of four stocks have been put under the ban for trade in Indian stock market on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares in F&O ban list Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, and ZEEL are the four stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for December 6.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian stocks on Tuesday extended their rally and soared to new record highs on robust buying in power, banking and utility shares.

The BSE 30-share Sensex jumped 431.02 points, or 0.63%, to close at a new high of 69,296.14.

The NSE Nifty index climbed 168.50 points, or 0.81%, to hit a record high of 20,855.30.

In the broader market, the BSE largecap index surged 1.01%, midcap index gained 0.14% and smallcap advanced marginally by 0.12%.

Among the sectoral indices, utilities surged the highest 6.54%, followed by 6.09% jump in power. Services index rose 3.93%, commodities advanced 2.04%, oil & gas jumped 1.84%, bankex rose 1.21%, and energy inched up by 1.17%.

