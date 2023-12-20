F&O ban list: A total of ten stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian stocks closed higher on Tuesday, led by FMCG and energy shares, and helped by positive global cues.

The BSE 30-share Sensex climbed 122.10 points or 0.17% to end at 71,437.19. During the intraday, the index jumped 308.62 points or 0.43% to hit a record intraday high of 71,623.71.

The NSE Nifty rose 86.4 points or 0.40% to touch its record peak of 21,505.05.

It closed up 34.45 points or 0.16% at 21,453.10.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index fell 0.31%, while the smallcap index added 0.10%.

Among the sectoral indices, energy jumped 1.49%, FMCG climbed 1.24%, utilities (0.75%), oil & gas (0.46%) and power (0.39%).

Commodities, consumer discretionary, IT, auto, te,ch, and capital goods were among the laggards.

