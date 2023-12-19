F&O ban list: Manappuram Finance, Hindustan Copper, 5 others placed under futures & options ban today
F&O ban list: Balrampur Chini Mills, India Cements, National Aluminium Company, SAIL, and ZEEL are the other 5 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban
F&O ban list: A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
