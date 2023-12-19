F&O ban list: A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

"It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian equity indices fell on Monday on profit-taking after a three-day rally.

The BSE 30-share Sensex declined 168.66 points, or 0.24%, to end at 71,315.09. During the intraday, it fell 341.46 points, or 0.47%, to 71,142.29.

The NSE Nifty lost 38 points, or 0.18%, to 21,418.65.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap index climbed 0.48% and the midcap index gained 0.28%.

Among the sectoral indices, realty declined 0.98%, financial services fell by 0.32%, FMCG by 0.28%, IT by 0.27%, tech by 0.26% and oil & gas by 0.16%.

The services index jumped 1.50%, telecommunication by 0.81%, capital goods by 0.75% and consumer durables by 0.60%.

