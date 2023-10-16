F&O Ban List: MCX, Delta Corp, 10 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for Oct 17

A total of twelve stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, L&T Finance Holdings, Manappuram Finance, MCX, PNB, SAIL, and Sun TV are the twelve stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for October 17.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian stock indices ended lower on Monday, falling for the third day running, amid weak trends in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 115.81 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 66,166.93. During the day, it fell 243.36 points, or 0.36%, to 66,039.38.

The Nifty slipped 19.30 points, or 0.10%, at 19,731.75.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.34% and midcap index gained 0.25%.

The Indian rupee ended at its lifetime closing low on Monday as a jump in crude oil prices and weakness in other Asian currencies pressured the local unit.

The rupee closed at 83.2775 against the US dollar, little changed from its previous close of 83.2625.

