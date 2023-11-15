F&O Ban List: MCX, Delta Corp, ZEEL, 3 others placed under futures & options ban for Nov 16

A total of six stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, November 16, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, MCX, SAIL, and ZEEL are the six stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for November 16.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty jumped more than 1% on Wednesday following heavy buying in IT, banking and oil & gas shares amid a global stocks rally on softer US inflation data.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 742.06 points, or 1.14%, to settle at nearly a four week's high of 65,675.93. During the day, it zoomed 813.78 points, or 1.25%, to 65,747.65. As many as 27 Sensex shares closed in the green while three in the red.

The Nifty50 of National Stock Exchange climbed 231.90 points, or 1.19%, to 19,675.45.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.13% and midcap index climbed 0.91%.

All indices ended in the green, with realty zooming 2.97 %, IT rallying 2.29%, teck jumping 2.12%, auto climbing 1.65%, oil & gas (1.55 %) and energy (1.41 %).

