F&O Ban List: MCX, GNFC, 5 others placed under futures & options ban by NSE for Oct 20

A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, October 20, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, and MCX are the

seven stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for October 20.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian stocks fell on Thursday, tracking a selloff in global stocks on worries over escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.24% lower at 19,624.70, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.38% to end at 65,629.24. Both the benchmarks lost 0.81% each during the session.

Metals shed 0.88% and was the top sectoral loser. Banks closed 0.31% lower, after losing 0.75% in intraday trade.

Auto index added 0.50%. Consumer index rose 0.14%.

The Indian rupee settled little changed on Thursday as likely aggressive dollars sales from the central bank countered the impact of the global risk aversion triggered by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The rupee ended at 83.2450 to the US dollar against 83.2575 in the previous session.

