F&O Ban List: MCX, SAIL, 7 others placed under futures & options ban by NSE for Oct 19
Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, MCX, and SAIL are the 9 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list for Oct 19
A total of nine stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, October 19, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started