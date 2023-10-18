F&O Ban List: MCX, SAIL, 7 others placed under futures & options ban by NSE for Oct 19

A total of nine stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, October 19, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, MCX, and SAIL are the nine stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for October 19.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian equity markets tumbled on Wednesday due to profit-taking in banking, financial and energy stocks amid a sharp jump in crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 551.07 points, or 0.83%, to end at 65,877.02. During the day, it fell 585.99 points, or 0.88%, to 65,842.10.

The NSE Nifty declined 140.40 points, or 0.71%, at 19,671.10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.85% and smallcap index dipped 0.32%.

The Indian rupee lost 3 paise at 83.28 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.24 against the dollar and traded in a narrow range of 83.23 to 83.28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!