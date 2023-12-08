F&O ban list: National Aluminium, Balrampur Chini, SAIL, 4 others placed under futures & options ban for today

F&O ban list: A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, December 8, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, National Aluminium Company Ltd, SAIL, and ZEEL are the seven stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for December 8.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian stock markets on Thursday snapped their seven-day winning streak on profit booking.

The BSE 30-share Sensex fell 132.04 points, or 0.19%, to close at 69,521.69. The index hit the lowest intra-day level of 69,320.53.

The NSE index Nifty declined 36.55 points, or 0.17%, to end at 20,901.15.

Investors are awaiting the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy committee meeting, due on Friday.

The RBI is widely expected to maintain the status quo on the interest rate.

In the broader market, the BSE largecap index moved up marginally by 0.02%, the midcap gauge gained 0.66% and smallcap advanced by 0.28%.

Among sectoral indices, FMCG, metal and technology declined by 0.85%, 0.75% and 0.38% respectively.

Utilities and power defied the trend and surged by 3.16% and 2.67%, respectively. Services gained 1.63%, consumer durables rose 1.22% and oil & gas jumped 1.00%.

INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.