F&O Ban List: PNB, MCX, 4 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for Oct 11

A total of six stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, and MCX are the six stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for October 11. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian stock indices rallied nearly 1% on Tuesday following gains in financials, auto and IT shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex spurted by 566.97 points, or 0.87%, to close at 66,079.36. 26 of its constituents ended in the green and four in the red.

The index opened sharply higher by 400 points and surged further to touch the day’s high of 66,180.17.

The BSE Midcap index jumped 1.4% while BSE SmallCap index rose by 1.14%.

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange jumped 177.50 points, or 0.91%, to settle at 19,689.85, driven by gains in Coal India, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!