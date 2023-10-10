F&O Ban List: PNB, MCX, 4 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for Oct 11
Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Manappuram Finance, and MCX are the six stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Tuesday
A total of six stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.
