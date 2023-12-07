F&O ban list: A total of five stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, December 7, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, SAIL, and ZEEL are the five stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for December 7.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian equity indices continued their rally for the seventh straight session to hit fresh record highs on Wednesday.

The rally was driven by gains in Reliance Industries, ITC and L&T amid persistent foreign fund inflows.

The BSE 30-share Sensex surged 357.59 points, or 0.52%, to settle at a new record of 69,653.73. It rose to 69,744.62 during intra-day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 82.60 points, or 0.40%, to hit a fresh high of 20,937.70.

In the broader market, the BSE largecap index rose 0.61%, the midcap gauge gained 0.19%, and smallcap advanced by 0.18%.

Among sectoral indices, utilities surged 3%, followed by power (2.41%). While oil & gas jumped 1.96%, the IT index went up 1.48%, capital goods advanced by 1.25%, and tech rose by 1.18%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.