F&O ban list: ZEE, UPL, Ashok Leyland, among 7 stocks in focus today
F&O ban list: Ashok Leyland, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium, UPL and ZEEL are the 7 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 07.
F&O ban list: A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, February 07, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started