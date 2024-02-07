F&O ban list: A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, February 07, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashok Leyland, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium Company, UPL and ZEE Entertainment Enterprises are the 7 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 07.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

"It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, the domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, rebounded nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday following buying in IT giants TCS and Infosys, foreign fund inflows and positive global trends.

After a firm opening, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 454.67 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 72,186.09. As many as 19 Sensex shares advanced and 11 declined. During the day, the barometer jumped 529.98 points or 0.73 per cent to 72,261.40.

The Nifty gained 157.70 points or 0.72 per cent to close at 21,929.40, driven by gains in BPCL, HDFC Life and HCL Tech.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 1.23 per cent and midcap index jumped 1.06 per cent.

