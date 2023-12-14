F&O ban list: A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, December 14, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

"It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian equity indices pared losses to end slightly higher on Wednesday.

The BSE 30-share Sensex rose 33.57 points, or 0.05%, to settle at 69,584.60, driven by late buying. During the day, it fell 450.47 points, or 0.64%, to 69,100.56.

The NSE Nifty gained 19.95 points, or 0.10%, to 20,926.35.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 1.06% and smallcap index gained 0.73%.

The Indian rupee fell to its record closing low on Wednesday on the strong US dollar.

The rupee ended at 83.40 against the dollar, compared with its close of 83.3875 in the previous session.

