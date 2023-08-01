F&O cues: Nifty futures signal trade in 19,300-20,200 range during August series3 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:01 AM IST
On a weekly front, Maximum Call open interest (OI) is at 19,800 then 19,700 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 19,600 then 19,500 strike. Call writing is seen at 19,700 then 19,600 strike while Put writing is seen at 19,600 then 19,500 strike.
The benchmark Nifty index witnessed a significant rally in the July Futures & Options (F&O) series, marked by hitting a new all-time high of 19,991 zones. Traders converted minor declines into buying opportunities and bulls remained active throughout the series, continuing strength from the previous three series,
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×