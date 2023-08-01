Meanwhile, as per the analysis, since the beginning of August series, Option data is scattered at various far strikes in monthly series. On a weekly front, Maximum Call open interest (OI) is at 19,800 then 19,700 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 19,600 then 19,500 strike. Call writing is seen at 19,700 then 19,600 strike while Put writing is seen at 19,600 then 19,500 strike.