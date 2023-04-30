F&O data indicates positive market sentiment, here are 2 stocks to buy

F&O data indicates positive market sentiment, here are 2 stocks to buy2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 03:07 PM IST
A sharp fall in the fear index, India VIX, also indicates improved positive market sentiment
The benchmark Nifty has moved deeper into the gains as the bulls took the index above 18,000, following a Head and Shoulder pattern on the daily timeframe. The current rally was well-predicted by the writers, as they had a decent short PE position at the 17,800 strike price. On the higher end, less significant short CE built up at the higher strike prices was visible. On the higher end, Nifty might continue its upward journey till it holds above 18,000 on a closing basis. Resistance on the higher end is placed at 18200, above which a further rally might come.
