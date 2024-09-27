The week in charts: F&O losses, jobs data, China stimulus
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
MUMBAI : Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. A large number of traders lost their money in India’s futures & options (F&O) market, showed an analysis by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Meanwhile, China has unveiled a massive stimulus programme to boost its economy.